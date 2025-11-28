Major relief for residents as gas pressure restored across NA-49

- Advertisement -

ATTOCK, Nov 28 (APP): Member of the National Assembly and Member of the Judicial Commission of the Supreme Court, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, has succeeded in resolving the long-standing issues of gas load-shedding and low gas pressure in NA-49, covering the tehsils of Hassanabdal, Hazro, and Attock.

For many years, residents of over 300 villages in these tehsils had been facing severe difficulties due to irregular gas supply and low pressure. Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, who had earlier played a key role in providing gas facilities to these villages—a milestone considered a national record—once again took up the matter at the highest level.

According to details, Sheikh Aftab Ahmad on Friday held a special meeting with the Managing Director of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), during which he secured approval for a comprehensive plan aimed at permanently addressing gas load-shedding and low-pressure issues in the region.

Following the MD’s directives, a special technical team from SNGPL’s Regional Office arrived in Attock with necessary machinery and equipment. The team carried out operations at multiple locations, successfully resolving low-pressure problems, while gas load-shedding in the entire constituency has also been eliminated.

Officials confirmed that domestic gas supply will now be provided continuously from 5 AM to 10 PM in all three tehsils under NA-49.

Former MPA Sardar Iftikhar Ahmad Khan, former Municipal Chairmen Sheikh Shahid Mehmood Shahdi and Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, PML-N District President Muhammad Saleem Shehzad, District Information Secretary Dr. Mian Rashid Mushtaq, and PML-N leaders from Hazro and Hassanabdal, including Talal Ashraf Butt and Abid Shehzad Malik, along with religious, social, political, and business circles of the region, hailed Sheikh Aftab Ahmad’s efforts.

They said that Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has always played an effective and positive role in resolving public issues, and the restoration of regular gas supply has provided major relief to thousands of families in NA-49.