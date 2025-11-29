Major cyber event held at Peshawar University

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Nov 29 (APP):University of Peshawar here on Saturday hosted CyberFest 25, a major cyber technology gathering organized by CyberPashto in partnership with Innovista ,Metrix Pakistan, and supported by the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with more than 6,000 students, professionals and tech enthusiasts attending from across the province and beyond , making it one of KP’s largest-ever cybersecurity gatherings.

The conference opened with a keynote from Director Jawad, who highlighted the growing importance of cybersecurity readiness across educational and public institutions.

Speakers from Secure Purple, Resecurity, Innovista Pakistan, and the Google Developer Group delivered impactful discussions on cyber threats, artificial intelligence, digital career development, secure development practices, and the essential role of women in technology.

The programme also featured hands-on workshops, a Capture-the-Flag (CTF) competition, and extensive networking opportunities.

Hassan Nisar, Founder and CEO of Metrix Pakistan, addressed the massive audience, emphasizing the increasing significance of youth engagement in the digital future of Pakistan. “Cybersecurity and AI are the engines of global progress,” he said.

“The extraordinary participation at CyberFest 25 shows that KP’s youth are ambitious, talented, and ready to lead. Metrix Pakistan will continue enabling platforms that prepare young people for a tech-driven world.”

Hisham Sarwar, CEO of Innovista Pakistan, also shared his thoughts on the region’s fast-growing digital ecosystem. Pakistan’s youth have immense potential,” he stated. “When provided with mentoring and exposure, they rise to international standards. CyberFest 25 is proof of what collaborative, student-focused events can achieve.”

Swag distributions, interactive sessions and speaker shield presentations continued throughout the event.

The programme concluded with closing remarks from Mohib Malik, who commended CyberPashto, Metrix Pakistan and the Directorate of Youth Affairs KP for organizing a landmark technology event in Peshawar.

CyberFest 25 aims to strengthen cybersecurity readiness, promote emerging technologies, and position Peshawar as a rapidly growing hub of digital innovation across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.