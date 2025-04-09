Major crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Apr 09 (APP):In ongoing efforts to reduce air pollution, an effective and jointly coordinated crackdown was carried out against smoke emitting vehicles in by Environment Protection Agency (EPA) field personnel, EPA Lab officials and City Traffic Police.

During the operation undertaken in front of Kohinoor Textile, main Peshawar Road, the vehicles polluting the air were identified and challans were issued against them on the spot.

The operation was directly supervised by Deputy Director EPA Field, Maria Safir, Deputy Director EPA Laboratory, Syed Faisal Maqsood and Circle Officer City Traffic Police Imtiaz.

According to the EPA spokesperson, the step was taken under the instructions of Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, to provide a clean and healthy atmosphere to the citizens.

EPA and City Traffic Police have urged the citizens to take proper care of their vehicles and strictly follow environmental laws so as to lay the foundation of a clean, green and healthy Rawalpindi.