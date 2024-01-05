Mainly cloudy weather forecast for Balochistan

cloudy weather
QUETTA, Jan 05 (APP): Mainly cloudy weather with cold conditions prevailed in most of the province during the next 24 hours, while isolated light rain wind/thunderstorms for Kalat, Makran, Lasbella, Awaran and coastal areas including its surroundings.
According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 0.5 degree centigrade and – 01.5 degree centigrade in Zhob on Friday.
Rain falling was recorded in respective areas of Balochistan including Urmara, Kalat, Quetta Samugli, Panjgur, Pasni, Khuzdar, Jiwani, Dalbandin and Gwadar.

