Main Zul-Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

LAHORE, Aug 08 (APP):The main Zul-Jinnah procession of the city appeared from Nisar Haveli, Mochi Gate here at late Monday night (9th Muharramul Haram).

The main mourning procession will march through its traditional route including Kashmiri Bazaar, Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mahal, Paniwala Talab, Bazaar Hakiman, Taksali and Bhati Gate.



During the procession, the mourners will hold Majalis-e-Azadari at main chowks of the route and also flagellate themselves to express their deep sentiments and aspirations with Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, who sacrificed even their lives in Karbala for the cause of justice, righteousness and elevation of Islam.



While, Anjuman Shiiti Haider-e-Karar and other Shiiti organisations made arrangements to facilitate the mourners by serving them meal, beverages, tea and milk along side the procession’s route.



The law enforcement agencies made elaborate security arrangements to ensure full protection to the participants of the procession as well as the public and private property.



The main procession will culminate at its end point of Karbala Gamey Shah on10th of Muharramul Haram tomorrow (Tuesday) night. At Karbala Gamey Shah, the participants of the mourning procession will start Shaam-e-Ghariban.



Meanwhile, mourning processions and Majalis-e-Azadari were also held in all the Imambargahs including Imambargah Gulshan-e-Zahra Bhekewal Mor, Bibi Pak Daman Empress Road, Qasr-e-Batool Shadman Colony, Khaima-e-Sadaat Islampura and other parts of the city on 9th of Muharramul Haram.



Nohas were recited throughout the processions’ journey paying homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions at Karbala. Zakirs and orators also held the Majalis to highlight the patience and commitment of these sacred personalities.



Punjab high ups visited Nisar Haveli, Karbala Gamey Shah and other main points of the mourners to inspect the security arrangements made for main procession of 10th Muharram. They also visited the route of main procession and directed the police officials to implement the security plan strictly.



Heavy contingent of policemen have been deputed on the processions routes and Majalis in the province to provide security cover to the participants. Close circuit cameras have been installed at procession routes while special monitoring cells have also been set up to keep vigilant eye on suspects.



All the SPs, DSPs and SHOs will also maintain strict monitoring on the activities of criminals and miscreants in their respective areas so as to avoid any untoward incident on Ashura day.



While, the Rescue 1122 service, Edhi Foundation and other private organisations will remain alert to play their active role in case of any emergency or mishap during performance of the religious rituals of the faithful.



Under extraordinary security cover, officials of city district government, towns, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), LESCO, WASA, TEPA (Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency), sensitive agencies, volunteers and workers of Lahore Waste Management Company also accompanied the main process to perform their duties where needed.