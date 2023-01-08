Mah Jabeen congratulates political, tribal leaders for joining PPP

QUETTA, Jan 08 (APP): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Balochistan Women’s Wing Vice President Mah Jabeen Khalid Jamali congratulated the political and tribal leaders for joining the Pakistan Peoples Party.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Focal Person Workers Welfare Board Schools Mah Jabeen said that Pakistan Peoples Party believed in serving of people, therefore political and tribal personalities were joining Pakistan Peoples Party.

She said that the PPP had always struggled for the strengthening of democracy and people’s rights in the country and in this way, the Party leaders and hundreds of workers sacrificed their lives but never bargained for the rights of the people.

She said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari were carrying forward the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

She also welcomed former federal minister Sardar Fateh Muhammad Muhammad Hassani, former provincial minister Tahir Mehmood Khan, Balochistan Chief Minister’s co-ordinator Nawabazada Jamal Raisani, tribal and political leader Mir Muladad Raheja, Mir Umair Muhammad Hassani and others for joining the PPP Party.

She hoped that Sardar Fateh Muhammad Hassani and other would play their role more active in Balochistan.

She said that the coming time was for the PPP and it would win with a huge majority in general election across the country including Balochistan.