Magistrates to enforce new roti price

FAISALABAD, May 24 (APP):The price control magistrates in the district have been made active to enforce new price of 100-gram roti at Rs 13, as notified by the Punjab Industries Department.

On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Deputy Chief Officer Municipal Corporation visited several hotels and tandoors and inspected the price and weight of the roti. He also imposed fine on violators.

Meanwhile, Price Control Magistrate Riaz Hussain Anjum also checked the prices and weight of the roti by visiting several markets and bazaars on Friday. He also imposed a Rs 25,000 fine on notification violators.