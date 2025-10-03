Magistrate sentences timber smugglers to three years’ imprisonment

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Oct 03 (APP):The Forest Magistrate sentenced the timber smuggler to three years’ imprisonment along with a heavy fine, and also ordered the confiscation of two trucks and valuable timber.

The decision, delivered by Additional Assistant Commissioner and Special Forest Magistrate Class-I, Shameem Ullah, in the case of timber-laden trucks seized on the Hazara Motorway.

The judgment not only ensured strict punishment for those involved but also brought a financial benefit of more than Rs. 40 million to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the confiscated timber and vehicles.

Authorities have termed the verdict a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to curb illegal tree cutting and smuggling. They said the punishment would serve as a stern warning to criminal elements and reaffirm the government’s commitment to protecting natural resources.

The ruling is expected to have a wide-reaching impact beyond Abbottabad, setting an example across Hazara Division and the entire province. Officials believe this decision will help conserve forests, safeguard the environment, and reduce the negative impacts of climate change.