Madad Ali Sindhi emphasizes inclusion of ‘Govt Schools’ in manifesto as top priority

KARACHI, Jan 06 (APP): The Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindh on Saturday stressed the need for paying attention to the Governement Schools and including them in the manifestoes to provide quality education.

While alluding to the political parties, he asked why the Government Schools were not included in the manifestoes.

Addressing a ceremony of two books titled ‘Sehra Ke Dohey’ and ‘Geeton Bhara Ragistan’ at the Arts Council of Pakistan -Karachi, the Caretaker Minister said that the goernment schools had created the best personalities in the past.

He said that the standard of education was poor across the country.

Madadi Ali Sindhi said that the condition of government schools in Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber-Pakhtoownkhawa provinces was bad. He said that the schools had broken benches for the students even in a school in Islamabad.He said that the government schools were handed over to Non -non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and those were left unattended.

The Minister said that the trend of teacher training and vocational training had become a dream. Around 2.5 crore children were out-of-schools in the country, he said adding that the people had to ask their elected representatives about missing facilities in the schools and their deteriorating condition.

While deploring the performance of government departments, he said that our departments had left working. Madad Ali Sindh, appreciating the former Sindh Culture and Education Minster Syed Sardar, said that the former minister had worked hard and published many books in different languages including Sindhi, Urdu, and English. He said that the Sindh Culture Department also published ‘Shah Ja Risala.’

He further said that approximately 20 documentaries were finalized and put on social media for the public. Earlier, the former Sindh Culture and Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, Secretary of Sindhi Adabi Sangat Taj Joyo, Anthropology Lecturer Rafique Wassan, Dr. Ahsan Danish, Amar Sindhu, and others also spoke on the occasion.