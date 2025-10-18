Lyallpur Museum becomes major attraction for foreign tourists

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Lyallpur Museum has emerged as a prominent attraction for foreign tourists, drawing visitors from around the world to explore its cultural and historical treasures.

The museum continued to gain international attention for its unique display of Faisalabad’s heritage and Pakistan’s rich civilisational legacy.

Recently, two visiting doctors from England including Ms Diana Vaz and Ms Jessica Emma toured Lyallpur Museum under the leadership of Dr Abu Bakar Deputy Medical Superintendent of Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.

Director Arts Council and Information Maqbool Malik and Deputy Director Arts Council Imran Raza received the foreign tourists warmly while Museum Officers Shahnaz Mehmood and Sajid Sattar were also present on the occasion.

The visiting tourists were briefed in details about the historical importance of Faisalabad and ten galleries of the museum.

Director Maqbool Malik and Deputy Director Imran Raza guided the guests through the galleries and highlighted ancient artifacts, cultural exhibits and artistic displays that collectively narrate the evolution of region’s identity.

Expressing their admiration, Ms. Vaz and Ms. Emma termed Lyallpur Museum as a living reflection of Pakistan’s cultural spirit, art, and history. They described it a place that transcends the barriers of language and geography.

They remarked that Lyallpur Museum continued to serve as a vital bridge between generations, connecting people to Faisalabad’s glorious past and showcasing identity of the city to the world.

The foreign visitors also praised the efforts of the museum administration and arts council for their outstanding role in preserving and promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage.

They appreciated museum’s contribution in promoting intercultural understanding and positive image of Faisalabad and Pakistan at global level.

With its well-curated galleries, rare relics and vibrant depiction of region’s evolution, Lyallpur Museum stands today not merely as a custodian of artifacts but as a cultural ambassador to attract scholars, artists and tourists from across the world.