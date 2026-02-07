LWMC to remain active during Basant festival

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Feb 07 (APP): The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is carrying out special cleanliness and washing operations across the city to ensure a clean and pleasant environment during the Basant Festival.

According to LWMC sources here on Saturday on the second day of the festival, citywide washing activities and water sprinkling remained in full swing as part of enhanced sanitation measures.

LWMC washing teams were particularly active at Sheranwala Gate, Delhi Gate and Lohari Gate, ensuring thorough cleaning around the city’s historic entrances.

Special cleanliness and washing arrangements were also made at Raiwind Road, Canal Road bus stops and Mall Road bus stops, where sanitation staff remained present to maintain cleanliness in high-traffic areas. Meanwhile, dedicated teams were deployed for special cleanliness operations in Ravi Road, Shahdara Chowk, Ameer Chowk and Faisal Town to keep these localities clean and welcoming during the festivities. Washing activities were completed on Multan Road, Adda Plot, Moon Market and around Tollinton Market, while continuous cleaning and water sprinkling were also being carried out in Gajumata, Circular Road and near the Railway Station.

LWMC sanitation teams would remain active throughout all three days of the Basant Festival to keep Lahore clean, beautiful and attractive for citizens and visitors.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to providing a neat and clean environment during the celebrations.