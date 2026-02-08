LWMC maintains cleanliness throughout Basant Festival

LAHORE, Feb 08 (APP): The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) ensured exemplary cleanliness arrangements across the city during the third and final day of the Basant Festival 2026 to provide citizens with a clean and pleasant environment.

According to the LWMC sources here on Sunday, following special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, cleanliness operations, washing activities and water sprinkling continued in various areas of Lahore throughout the day.

LWMC washing teams remained active at historical locations including Lohari Gate, Delhi Gate and Zaki Gate, while sanitation staff was deployed at bus stops along Raiwind Road and Canal Road to maintain cleanliness.

Special cleaning operations were also carried out in Shahdara Chowk, Liberty Chowk and Mustafa Town, where workers stayed on duty to ensure uninterrupted services.

Washing activities were completed in areas such as the Railway Station, Gajjumata, Jati Umrah Road and Adda Plot. Moreover, washing and water sprinkling activities were ensured on major roads including Canal Road, Dubai Chowk, Mall Road and Ferozepur Road. LWMC teams also remained engaged throughout the three-day festival at Food Street, food stalls and narrow streets of the Walled City, where kite-related waste was collected and disposed of properly.

In addition, door-to-door waste collection staff, with the help of loader rickshaws, ensured the collection of paper waste from rooftops, further contributing to a cleaner city during the festivities.

LWMC utilised all available resources to provide citizens with a clean and pollution-free environment throughout the Basant Festival.