LWMC launches massive cleanup operation to beautify Mall Road

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):In a bid to transform the Mall road into a model thoroughfare, a series of initiatives have been set in motion under the direct guidance of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The endeavor, spearheaded by the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC),

includes a grand-scale cleanliness drive to enhance the road’s aesthetic appeal.

LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din has issued instructions for this

ambitious undertaking. Mechanical sweeping and washing operations are now

in full swing on Mall Road.

He emphasized that the entire expanse of The Mall would undergo a thorough

washing process three times a week during night shifts. To ensure a systematic

approach, the LWMC was collaborating closely with market unions to establish

a waste collection schedule.

Shopkeepers along The Mall would be required to hand over their garbage to

LWMC teams at designated times. The move aims to streamline waste management

and maintain a pristine environment. Efforts to combat littering have intensified,

with enforcement teams actively patrolling Mall Road.

According to LWMC spokesperson Umar Chaudhry, additional dust bins were being

strategically installed along the Mall Road to facilitate the public. This ambitious cleanup

campaign would see 90 sanitary workers and 10 supervisors laboring across three

shifts to maintain proper cleanliness standards.