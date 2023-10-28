LUMHS organized symposium to addresses integrated healthcare challenges for children

HYDERABAD, Oct 28 (APP):In an effort to address the growing challenges facing pediatric healthcare, the Department of Pediatrics at Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamashoro organized a symposium on Saturday under the theme “Obstacles to Integrated Pediatric Approach.”

Experts and pediatricians from across the country gathered to discuss crucial issues impacting child health, including the rising prevalence of chronic and complex pediatric health conditions and the need for a transformative shift in healthcare delivery models.

Chief Guest and Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Prof. Dr. Ikram Din Ujjan emphasized the importance of integrative pediatrics, which he defined as an evidence-based approach that develops and promotes complementary health practices within the field of pediatrics. He said that integrative pediatrics aims to offer the best available care for children, considering complementary practices and conventional health in integration and partnership with professional teams and all pediatric specialties.

Earlier, Chairperson of the organizing committee Prof. Dr. Shazia Memon highlighted the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to achieve excellence in child health, particularly in the areas of prevention and treatment. She added that there is a dire need for the health department, including public health and health professional regulatory bodies, to work together to achieve targets in basic child health issues such as malnutrition and immunization.

She also noted the increasing number of children living with complex care needs, which can result in a variety of health problems that require screening, prevention, and treatment at different ages throughout childhood. She said that most healthcare services focus predominantly on single diseases and related treatment decisions are often mainly directed at improving medical outcomes. However, previous research has highlighted that children living with complex care needs and their relatives often encounter difficulties in accessing adequate and consistent psychological support, community and social services, and health education. This underscores the importance of addressing both medical and functional outcomes for children.

The symposium featured a variety of speakers who shared their insights and expertise on the theme of the event.