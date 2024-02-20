Election day banner

Lowari tunnel closed due to heavy snowfall

PESHAWAR, Feb 19 (APP): The Lowari Tunnel in Chitral has been closed for all traffic as a result of snow accumulation, measuring up to two feet.

The closure comes amidst ongoing efforts to manage the adverse weather conditions in the region.

Lower Chitral police have issued a advisory to travelers commuting from Peshawar to Chitral and from Chitral to the down district.

They urge individuals to exercise caution during their journey, emphasizing the importance of equipping vehicles with snow chains to prevent accidents caused by slippery roads.

Additionally, travelers are advised to avoid commuting during early morning and late evening hours, when visibility and road conditions are particularly challenging.

For real-time updates on weather conditions and road closures, concerned individuals are encouraged to reach out to the police helpline at number 15 or contact the police control room at 0943412959.

