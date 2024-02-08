Long queues of young, female voters at Kohat, Hangu, Karak districts witnessed

KOHAT, Feb 08 (APP): Following completion of four hours polling process, the voters in large numbers especially young and female thronged to polling stations at Kohat, Karak and Hangu districts on Thursday noon and casting votes.

In Kohat, long queues of voters are seen at polling stations set up at Jarma, Shakardara and others areas and are casting their votes in a peaceful atmosphere.

These voters would decide fate of political stalwarts including Pakistan Muslim League (N) former senator Abbas Afridi, ex MNA Sharyar Afridi of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf and Saifullah Bangash of JUIF besides independent today.

Seth Saifullah Khan Bangash and Abbas Afridi polled their votes at native polling stations at Kohat.

In KP-90, PTI district president Aftab Iqbal was facing a three-time election winner as independent candidate, Amjad Afridi, who remained part of the Awami National Party and the PTI, and was currently associated with the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Amjad Afridi is considered an influential personality in the constituency as he and his brother, PML-N’s Abbas Afridi, carried out massive development work in Kohat that may benefit the latter.

JUI-F candidate Mohammad Shoaib of Darra Adamkhel, which is now part of KP-90, also has large voter support, especially of religious people and can surprise many.

PTI has fielded Daud Afridi in PK 91 Kohat, who was facing party dissident and former MPA, Imtiaz Qureshi, who is contesting election independently.

Iqbal Fana, who won the 2008 election as a nominee of the Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal can also surprise his rivals on polling day.

He recently quit the Jamaat-i-Islami after a long affiliation to join the JUI-F after being approached by supporters.

Former minister Ziaullah Bangash, who joined the PTI-Parliamentarians, has jumped into the electoral arena of KP-92 where he was being challenged by PTI nominee Shafi Jan whose father laid the party’s foundation in Kohat in 1996.

Johar Saifullah Khan Bangash of the JUI-F and Dr Zulfiqar of the PPP, who has a sizable support in the “Mini Larkana” of Bangash belt on the Hangu Road are also in the field and their fate would also be decided today.

The voters at different polling stations at Takht e Nasrati and other areas at Karak district thronged to polling stations and polled votes.

” Today, I left my labour work and came to cast my vote” said bricklin labour Sher Ali at Takhti Nasrati polling station.

Voters queues are also being seen at all polling stations at Hangu district. The polling would continue till 5p.m today.

Police and FC were deployed for security of voters outside polling stations in these districts.