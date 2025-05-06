Lodhran tops in PULSE project

- Advertisement -

LODHRAN, May 06 (APP):Lodhran district secured the top position in Punjab during the first phase of the Punjab Urban Land Systems Enhancement (PULSE) Project like revenue ranking.

This milestone was achieved under the dynamic leadership and dedicated efforts of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Syed Waseem Hassan.

Commissioner Multan Division, Aamir Kareem Khan, and Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir commended ADCR Waseem Hassan for his outstanding performance and congratulated the entire revenue team of Lodhran on this remarkable accomplishment.

Speaking on the occasion, Waseem Hassan explained that the district administration was rapidly working to separate individual land accounts and resolve issues caused by joint ownership of land holdings. “The division of joint land records was being carried out swiftly to eliminate disputes and ensure legal clarity for landowners,” he said.

He stated that under the PULSE Project, the digitization of land records, division of joint landholdings (Khewats) and parcel mapping were underway. The project aimed to provide citizens with modern, transparent, and reliable access to land information within the stipulated timeframe.

He said that the implementation of the “One Owner, One Share” policy, was being made. In a move to encourage broader participation, the Punjab government has waived fee related to land share divisions (Wandajaat), making the process more accessible to the public.