Local holiday announced in Shaheed Benazirabad on Nov 17

NAWABSHAH, Nov 15 (APP): Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad has officially declared a local holiday in the district on Monday, 17 November 2025.

The announcement has been made in connection with the 754th annual Urs of Hazrat Syed Ali Asghar Shah, also known as Sakhi Jam Datar.

According to the revised notification, all government and private offices, educational institutions and relevant departments within the jurisdiction of Shaheed Benazirabad district will remain closed on the declared date. However, essential service institutions including Health Department, Peoples Medical Hospital, municipal services, and other basic and emergency service providers will remain open and continue to function as usual on 17 November.