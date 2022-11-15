Local bodies elections to be held as per schedule: AJK PM

MIRPUR (AJK): Nov 14 (APP):: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has said that the local bodies elections would be held as per the announced schedule on November 27 this year.

“The municipal election being held after a prolonged period of over three decades will play an essential role in changing the destiny of the people of the region”, the AJK PM said while interacting with the divisional and district administrative officers and members of public delegations who called on him here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM while brushing aside fears of violence said that the elections would be held peacefully in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“All the arrangements have been finalized in this regard and there is no issue of security as the federal minister has given his full assurance of providing security forces during the elections”, the PM said, adding that the AJK Police, FC, Ranger, Punjab Police and Army would be deployed to make sure that the polls would be conducted peacefully.

“Now there is no question of postponing the elections; these would be held on the same day all across the liberated territory”. Opposition parties will not be allowed to run away from the field under the pretext of security”, the PM said, adding that it was quite astonishing to see that the opposition parties were creating mess when elections were a few weeks away.

The opposition parties, he said, were making lame excuses to delay elections. Regarding the opposition’s letter to the federal government, the AJK PM said that the letter had no significance. The government, he said, would not back out from its commitments.

“Those who are talking about lodging of an FIR against me should know that the FIR will be filed against those who want to kill people’s mandate”, he said. About the opposition’s purported plan to bring vote of no confidence against the prime minister, he said, “It is a democratic right to bring no-confidence, which I cannot stop nor do I want to stop. I will use all the legal and constitutional authority to transfer the power to the elected representatives of the people at the grass-root level”.

The government would not allow anyone, whomsoever, to create anarchy, chaos and disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the state”, he said.

He said that his AJK government was implementing public welfare projects in good faith. He said that work on 30 billion rupees project funded by Saudi Arabia would start soon.

He vowed to introduce a model tax system in AJK, saying “Government will provide possible facilities so that sales tax and property tax collection will be improved”.