Livestock feed mills inspected

- Advertisement -

GUJRAT, Jan 02 (APP):Additional Director Livestock Dr Waseem Shan inspected livestock feed mills in the district to assess feed quality, cleanliness and the manufacturing process.

According to a Livestock Department spokesperson, various feed samples were collected during the inspection and sent to the provincial laboratory for analysis to ensure compliance with quality and health standards.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Waseem said no compromise would be made on the quality of animal feed and strict action would be taken against those found producing substandard feed in accordance with the law.