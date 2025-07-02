Livestock farmers urged to follow precautions during Monsoon

- Advertisement -

M Atif Ismail

MULTAN, Jul 02 (APP):Deputy Director Livestock Dr Jamshaid Akhtar advised livestock farmers to take timely precautions during the rainy season to protect their animals from diseases and ensure sustained productivity.

The monsoon season increases the risk of various infections and illnesses among animals due to excessive moisture, dirty surroundings, and mosquito breeding, he stressed the need for extra care during this vulnerable period.

He urged farmers to keep their animals in clean and dry shelters to prevent them from stagnant water or mud for long hours, which can lead to foot rot and skin infections. Farmers should provide clean drinking water and nutritious feed, including essential minerals, to boost the immunity of animals.

Dr Jamshaid Akhtar advised that animal barns and sheds should be regularly disinfected to maintain hygiene and prevent the spread of parasites. Feeding areas should be elevated and protected from rainwater to avoid contamination. He also cautioned against letting animals graze in waterlogged or marshy areas, which can cause infections and digestive issues.

He stressed the importance of timely vaccinations and deworming to prevent seasonal diseases such as hemorrhagic septicemia and foot-and-mouth disease.

The livestock department has activated its field teams to assist farmers across South Punjab, and a 24/7 helpline (08000-92111) has been made available for immediate guidance and reporting of any emergency.

For further information and support, farmers can also visit the department’s official website at www.livestock.punjab.gov.pk, he stated.