Livestock emerges as agricultural powerhouse

- Advertisement -

M Atif Ismail

MULTAN, Jun 10 (APP):The livestock sector has once again proven to be the backbone of Pakistan’s agriculture and economy, contributing a substantial 63.60% to the agriculture sector and 14.97% to the national GDP, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.

Amidst stagnation in major crops due to climatic and economic challenges, livestock remained a beacon of resilience and growth, registering an impressive growth rate of 4.72%.

Experts term it a vital pillar supporting rural livelihoods, food security, and national economic stability.

“Livestock is a lifeline for millions in rural areas of the country,” said Dr Jamshed Akhtar, deputy director Livestock Department. “Its consistent performance, even during uncertain times, proves the sector’s potential to lead agricultural transformation in the country.”

He added that cattle, buffaloes, goats, and sheep not only provide milk, meat, and hides but also generate income for smallholder farmers, especially women, who play a key role in managing household-level livestock.

The sector’s growth has helped stabilize the agricultural GDP and created buffers against food inflation by ensuring steady supplies of dairy and meat products.

Dr Jamshaid Akhtar stressed the need for increased support to modernize livestock practices and linking farmers to markets.

The Economic Survey also underlined livestock’s role in value-added industries, such as dairy processing, leather, and some others, calling it a key driver for rural development.

With global demand for halal meat and dairy products rising, experts believe Pakistan’s livestock sector holds vast potential for exports, provided proper investment and value chain development is ensured.

As the nation navigates agricultural challenges, livestock continues to anchor country’s food system and economic resilience, quietly yet powerfully.