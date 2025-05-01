Livestock Department ready to tackle floods

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, May 01 (APP):The Livestock Department is fully prepared to meet any emergency-like situation during expected floods.

It has set up 10 flood relief camps across key areas including Bhera, Sargodha, Shahpur, Kotmomin, Jhawarian, Sahiwal, and Gondalwala.

Additional Director Livestock, Dr.Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar told APP on Thursday that the camps would protect livestock from the threat of diseases outbreak during flood conditions. He said that the department, following the directives of the Punjab government, had launched an extensive animal vaccination campaign across the district. The campaign, which was already underway, was scheduled to be completed by May 30, ahead of the upcoming monsoon season.

“As part of the precautionary measures, a total of 761,603 animals have been vaccinated against hemorrhagic septicemia, a dangerous bacterial infection that often spreads during floods,” said Dr Kalyar. He added that 519,559 animals were vaccinated against black quarter (blackleg), while 438,000 small animals, including sheep and goats, had received vaccinations against enterotoxemia.

Dr Kalyar further shared that the total livestock population in the district includes 1,119,911 large animals (cows and buffaloes) and 465,532 small animals (goats and sheep). He stated that the Livestock Department, under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, was working on a war-footing to mitigate any potential crisis during the expected flooding.