Livestock Department marks World Forest Day

RAWALPINDI, Mar 22 (APP):As much as 1100 saplings were planted in various Livestock offices in the districts of Rawalpindi including Directorate Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree and Talagang.

According to the details, more than 200 flowering and fruiting plants including orange, guava and plum trees. Flowering plants were planted in the Poultry Livestock Complex. Director Livestock Rawalpindi Dr. Naveed Sahar Zaidi, Director Poultry and District Head Rawalpindi, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Arshad Latif along with Livestock Complex Shamsabad planted saplings. On this occasion, all the officers and staff of the Livestock Complex conducted an awareness walk and a seminar was organized. Dr. Naveed Sahar Zaidi on the occasion said that plants play a positive role in eliminating the harmful effects of environmental changes.