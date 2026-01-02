Livestock Department Inspects feed mills to enforce Feed Act 2016

- Advertisement -

FAISALABAD, Jan 02 (APP):The Punjab Livestock Department is conducting inspection and renovation of various feed manufacturing units in the district to ensure effective implementation of the ‘Punjab Animals Feedstuff and Compound Feed Act, 2016’.

In this regard, Additional Director Livestock Dr. Rubina Anjum, along with the concerned Deputy Directors Livestock, conducted a detailed inspection of various feed mills established in tehsil Chak Jhumra and Faisalabad.

During the inspection, various sections of the feed mills including production units, laboratory, raw material, cleanliness arrangements, availability of records and quality control system were closely reviewed. The technical staff of the feed mills gave a detailed briefing on laboratory matters, stages of feed preparation and quality control procedures.

On the occasion, Dr. Rubina Anjum, as the feed inspector, collected samples from different batches of feed and sent them to the laboratory for analysis.

Furthermore, the management of the feed mills was directed to display Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at prominent places in each section of the feed mill.

He said that the Livestock Department is continuously monitoring and inspecting feed manufacturing units to protect the health of livestock and provide safe and quality feed.