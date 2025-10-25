Livestock card strengthening rural economy

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Oct 25 (APP): The Punjab government on Saturday launched the second phase of Chief Minister Livestock card program, a farmer-friendly initiative aimed at promoting livestock development and improving rural livelihoods.

Deputy Director (DD) Livestock Tanveer Ashraf Kalyar said the initiative reflects the Punjab government’s strong commitment to empowering rural farmers.

“This card will not only ease farmers’ financial burden but also help improve animal health,milk production and overall income,” he stated.

He added that livestock was the backbone of rural economy, and programs like this would help modernize the sector by encouraging better animal nutrition and management practices.“ By ensuring access to quality feed and timely financial support, the government was strengthening the foundation of country’s dairy and meat industry, DD. Tanveer said.

According to a spokesperson, through this card, farmers will be able to obtain interest-free loans ranging from Rs.135,000 to Rs 540,000 and can also withdraw up to 25 percent cash.

The card will formally be activated from November 15,2025 while registered cardholders will also be able to purchase feed items such as vanda, mineral mixtures and other nutritional supplements from authorized dealers.

Under the scheme,registration was currently ongoing for eligible farmers who own at least five to ten calves or bulls. Applicants must be registered in the Livestock Department’s 9211 system.

To apply, they can send an SMS by typing PLC [space] CNIC number and send it to 8070.

He emphasized that this scheme would also encourage youth participation in livestock farming and help achieve food security goals by enhancing productivity at the grassroots level.