Livestock Card boosting rural economy

MULTAN, Oct 19 (APP): The Punjab government has launched the second phase of Chief Minister Livestock Card Program, a farmer-friendly initiative aimed at promoting livestock development and improving rural livelihoods.

Through this card, farmers will be able to obtain interest-free loans ranging from

Rs135,000 to Rs 540,000 and can also withdraw up to 25 percent cash. The card

will formally be activated from November 15, while registered cardholders will

also be able to purchase feed items such as vanda, mineral mixtures, and other

nutritional supplements from authorized dealers.

Under the scheme, registration is currently ongoing for eligible farmers who own

at least five to ten calves or bulls. Applicants must be registered in the Livestock

Department’s 9211 system. To apply, they can send an SMS by typing PLC [space]

CNIC number and send it to 8070.

Deputy Director Livestock Jalalpur Pirwala, Dr Jamshaid Akhtar, said the initiative

reflects the Punjab government’s strong commitment to empowering rural farmers.

“This card will not only ease farmers’ financial burden but also help improve animal

health, milk production, and overall income,” he stated.

He added that livestock was the backbone of rural economy, and programs like this

would help modernize the sector by encouraging better animal nutrition and management

practices. “By ensuring access to quality feed and timely financial support, the government

was strengthening the foundation of country’s dairy and meat industry,” Dr. Jamshed said.

The scheme, he emphasized, would also encourage youth participation in livestock

farming and help achieve food security goals by enhancing productivity at the grassroots level.