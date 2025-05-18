Livestock at risk as heatwave intensifies

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, May 18 (APP):With the ongoing heatwave intensifying across the region, animals are facing serious health threats including heat stroke, which can be fatal if not addressed in time.

Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar said that animals exposed to direct sunlight and extreme temperatures were unable to regulate their body heat, resulting in heat stroke. This condition, he added, has led to increasing cases of livestock health issues. He advised farmers and animal owners to take preventive measures seriously. “Ensure a continuous supply of cool, clean drinking water to animals. Provide proper ventilation and shade, and avoid tying animals in the open,” he urged. He emphasized that animals should be kept in cooler areas, especially during peak heat hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dr. Akhtar explained that the symptoms of heat stroke in animals include a sudden rise in body temperatures. Animals may experience irregular or rapid breathing and begin to breathe through their mouths. They often show signs of weakness or may even collapse due to exhaustion. In dairy animals, milk production may noticeably decrease or stop altogether.

He added that in severe cases, immediate contact should be made with nearby veterinary services. “Proper medical treatment and timely action can save the life of the animal,” he noted.

The Livestock Department of Punjab has activated a 24/7 helpline at 08000-9211 to offer assistance and guidance to farmers during the heatwave.