Live training workshop on Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery held

LAHORE, Dec 20 (APP):Special Unit ENT Services Hospital on Tuesday organized a live training workshop on Innovations in Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) during which renowned UK-based surgeon delivered lecture and performed live surgeries on patients as part of the training workshop.

Renowned FESS surgeon from United Kingdom (U.K.) Dr Muhammad Yousaf Mian and famous radiologist Prof Dr Wajid Ali led the training workshop which was conducted by Head of Department ENT Services Hospital Dr Javaid Iqbal.

Registrar ENT department Services Hospital Dr Khalid Hussain, renowned ENT surgeons, a large number of doctors and medical students attended the training workshop at the ENT Operation theatre of Radiology Building Services Hospital.

In his lecture on modern techniques in FESS, Dr. Muhammad Yousaf Mian said FESS was used for chronic patients of sinus who could not be treated with medicine anymore, adding that in such cases the effected part doesn’t cure with anti-biotic and other medicine.

‘The symptoms keep recurring once a stops medicine or due to other reasons and this calls for sinus surgery.

Dr Mian said the surgery was a method which makes use of endoscopics of the nose so that pathways of sinus or nose may be expanded and sinus ventilation could be improved.

He said FESS was different from common sinus surgery, adding that it was incision free.

It is minimally invasive surgery for serious sinus conditions. He further elaborated ENT doctors use nasal endoscopes — thin tubes with lights and lens — to ease sinus symptoms and observe the thin sinus which leads to the brain.

Dr Yousaf said the endoscope procedure was capable of seeing the effected or complicated parts, adding that in FESS focus was on the treatment of cause of illness. He said the general goal of sinus surgery was used to flush out infected material, open up blocked passages and keep enough healthy tissues so that nose and sinuses could function normally.

The FESS surgeon said, parts of the sponge-like soft bone of the nose ate opened and it helps see the ethemoidal, sphenoidal and frontal sinuses and thus sinuses could be seen directly.

He said the risk-factor and complications were quite few in this treatment, adding that 80 to 90 percent patients usually get well.

Dr Wajid Ali said such workshops help the surgeons know the latest research and innovations in the field and they could treat patients in their local areas. Renowned ENT specialists also delivered lectures during the workshop while nasal surgeries were performed on the patients by Dr Mian Muhammad Yousaf and the surgeries were broadcast

live to the participants of the workshop.