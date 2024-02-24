Election day banner

Literary and Cultural Festival preparations underway

Literary and Cultural Festival preparations underway
BAHAWALPUR, Feb 24 (APP):Preparations were underway to organize Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival here that would be jointly held by several stakeholders.
Official sources said that the Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Office, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) and other stakeholders had been assigned task to organize Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival to be held in upcoming month of March.
“The festival will have several programs, ceremonies and exhibitions including books exhibition, industrial exhibition, agricultural exhibition, painting exhibition and music programs,” the sources added.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services