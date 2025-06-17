Literacy dept, PBM joint efforts for promotion of education

MUZAFFARGARH, Jun 17 (APP): EDO Literacy Tahira Rafiq held a significant meeting with Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Muzaffargarh, Syed Kashif Saleem, and other officials, where she provided a detailed briefing on the ongoing projects of the Literacy department. The meeting focused on discussions regarding new initiatives for the promotion of education.

Tahira Rafiq informed that, with the collaboration of global partners, preparations were underway to launch primary classes, middle tech classes, and technical education programs in Muzaffargarh. In this regard, fifteen middle tech schools will be established across the district, with classes set to commence in mid-August 2025.

Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Syed Kashif Saleem, assured full cooperation with the literacy department to promote education in Muzaffargarh. Both officers agreed to work together to transform one Union Council (UC) in Muzaffargarh into a model UC, aiming to achieve a 100 percent literacy rate. For this purpose, a UC with a relatively higher literacy rate will be selected, and relevant data will be obtained from the Education Department.

The collaboration between the Literacy Department and Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal reflects a shared commitment to enhancing the quality of education and ensuring access to education for every child in Muzaffargarh. Both institutions will continue their joint efforts to advance educational development across the district.