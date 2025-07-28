Lighting contest on I-Day

Monday, July 28, 2025
GUJRAT, Jul 28 (APP):In connection with the 79th Independence Day of Pakistan and to commemorate the glorious victories of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the district administration has announced a building illumination competition to be held across Gujrat with national zeal and enthusiasm.
According to the Punjab government’s directives, buildings and homes across the district will be decorated with electric lights. The competition includes three categories. Private residential buildings, government offices and residences, commercial buildings, shops, plazas, and factories and outstanding entries in each category will be awarded prizes by the district administration on August 14.
Citizens have been urged to illuminate their homes, shops, and workplaces to express solidarity with the nation and celebrate freedom under the banner of unity.
