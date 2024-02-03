Light rain lashes Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, Feb 03 (APP):Light rain lashed Bahawalpur city and adjoining areas, which turned the weather more cold and chilled.

The rain lashed at midnight, which turned the weather colder. It also removed fog, which had been present in the region for several days. On Saturday, the weather was cloudy.

The local people took the light rain as a blessing from God, saying it would help in controlling cold weather-related diseases, especially respiratory-related diseases.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office forecast that the region might receive more light rain during the next 24 hours.