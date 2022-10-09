Life, Seerah of Holy Prophet (PBUH) beacon of light for mankind

PESHAWAR, Oct 09 (APP): The life and Seerah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon of light for mankind of all ages.

Like elsewhere in Pakistan, Naat and Durood o Salam besides Milad functions were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the happy occasion of the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) celebrated with great religious enthusiasm on Sunday.

From Chitral to DI Khan and Kohistan to Waziristan, people of all 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized Naath and Durood o Salam competitions and Milad functions where the speakers paid glowing tributes to the matchless services of the last Prophet of Allah for humanity of all ages.

People have decorated their houses, shops, bazaars, markets and vehicles with colorful buntings and lights besides green color to express their immeasurable love to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Balahisar Fort, Governor House, Chief Minister House, FC Headquarters, Islamia College Peshawar, University of Peshawar, Chief Secretary Office, Deans Trade Center, PDA and State Life Buildings were beautifully illuminated in Peshawar while fireworks held at Islamia College Peshawar.

“I have illuminated my house with colorful buntings and vehicle with green color to express my immeasurable love for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on His birthday anniversary,” said Azharul Haq, a notable of Tehsil Pabbi while taking to APP here Sunday. He said that his family also distributed sweets and rice among poor on the happy occasion of 12th Rabiul Awal.

Professor Dr. Hifazat Ullah Khan, Chairman, Islamiyat Department, Islamia College, Peshawar told that the arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in that era of ignorance was a great blessing of Allah Almighty for the entire humanity.

He said before the advent of Islam, the Arabs were deprived of all political, social, human and economic rights in the Arabian Peninsula where inhuman customs of slavery, burial of baby girls alive, and tribal guerrilla warfare on petty issues were common phenomena, which had put lives of peoples’ miserable.

He said the absence of representative government, political organizations, law and order institutions including police, courts and infighting among Arab tribes over distribution of water, land and mountains ownership besides denying property rights to women had pushed poor people to the wall at that time of ignorance.

He said among the Arabs, there were extremely few individuals who could read and write, adding most of them were not eager to learn these arts. In pre-Islamic Arab peninsula, Arabs had never accepted any authority other than the chief of their tribes and cases were decided as per the sweet will of the chieftains, he told adding, the nonexistence of administration and judicial system had often led to infighting and bloody quarrels among tribes mostly started to bring offenders to justice by own, which caused anarchy, chaos and lawlessness in the Arab society.

The slavery was a common practice at Arab peninsula, where slaves were sold like animals and rate of interests charged on loans by capitalists were exorbitant, resulting poverty, backwardness and socioeconomic imbalances in the Arab society. Women were deprived of almost all rights including share in inherited property and maltreated besides the inhuman practices of burying of girls infants’ alive and worships of idols and statutes mostly built from stones and woods were in fashion, he expressed.

In that era of ignorance, he said the arrival of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) had proved as a great blessing of the Allah Almighty for the entire humanity including Arabs and non-Arabs, who (PBUH) broke the shackles of slavery, inequality, cruelty, injustice and eliminated all inhuman practices including the worship of idols and statues and burying of girls’ alive forever.

In-spite of all the bitter experiences of the past, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) had set a unique and unprecedented example of tolerance and patience by announcing amnesty for everyone including rivals on the historic occasion of the conquest of Makkah. He (PBUH) had neither taken any revenge nor let others harm anyone and announced open amnesty for all, Dr. Hifazat Ullah said.

He said Islam had spread in the world after peaceful revolution following the conquest of Makkah. In the historical Hajjat-ul-Wida’s sermon, he said the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) emphasized upon justice and equality of all human beings and socio–economic rights of women and declared racial supremacy as unacceptable.

Hifazat Ullah said that Hajjat-ul-Wida’s sermon was a perfect roadmap to establish peace, socio-economic stability and promote interfaith harmony besides ensuring justice, equality and righteous deeds in a society.

He (PBUH) gave the concept of Tauheed (oneness of Allah) that there was no one worthy of worship except Allah Almighty and Muhammad (PBUH) is the last Messenger of Allah.

Denouncing all sorts of discrimination among human beings, the last Prophet of Allah declared that there was no superiority of Arabs over the non-Arabs and vice versa on the basis of gender, colour and caste rather “Taqwa” (Good deeds) was the hallmark of superiority of an individual over others.

He (PBUH) declared that killing of a person and forceful possessing of one’s property was against the teaching of Islam and called for honoring of all human beings including women, minorities and senior citizens.

Dr Hifazat Ullah said, “The Holy Prophet (PBUH) had restored the dignity of women whether she is a mother, wife, daughter or sister and emphasized on people to treat their women with kindness as they have right over them. He (PBUH) also taught to treat slaves with kindness and give them what the owners eat and wear themselves besides others facilities.

In Peshawar, big Milad processions were taken out from Gulbahar and Milad Chowk Rampura Gate Hashtnagri where people paid Dorood o Salam and recite naaths on the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sweats and rice were also distributed among people. The speakers and religious scholars highlighted the life and Seerah of the holy Prophet and said that success could be achieved by strictly adhering to Quran and Seerah of the holy Prophet in this world and hereafter.

APP/fam/1320