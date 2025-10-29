Licensed drivers reach 80pc in Capital after ITP’s road-safety drive

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Islamabad Traffic Police’s (ITP) ongoing road-safety licensing drive has led to the issuance of over 140,000 new driving licenses, pushing the ratio of licensed drivers in the federal capital from 56 percent to 80 percent, with efforts continuing to reach a 90 percent compliance target.

An ITP official told APP on Wednesday that the special campaign, launched on September 1, 2025, under the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, focuses on ensuring that only qualified and trained drivers are operating vehicles on Islamabad’s roads.

During roadside inspections, ITP teams checked more than 2,000 drivers, resulting in a remarkable surge in license holders — a nearly 500 percent increase, reflecting greater public responsibility and enforcement.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Captain (R) Hamzah Humayun said the improvement has already contributed to a decline in road accidents and strengthened traffic discipline in the capital.

“This initiative is a major step toward safer roads. Our target is to raise licensed drivers to 90 percent, aligning Islamabad with developed cities around the world,” he said.

To facilitate citizens, ITP has introduced a modern licensing system, including one-window service, digital appointments, and touch-screen theory tests aimed at promoting competent and responsible driving practices.

IGP Rizvi appreciated ITP’s continuous efforts and reaffirmed that proper documentation and licensing remain essential pillars of road safety and public protection in Islamabad.

He urged citizens to continue cooperating with ITP and follow traffic laws, noting that maintaining safe mobility and protecting lives in the federal capital remains Islamabad Police’s top priority.