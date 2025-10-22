LHC upholds life sentence in narcotics case

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 22 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed an appeal filed by a convict in a narcotics case, upholding the trial court’s verdict that sentenced Shehbaz Siddiqui to life imprisonment.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa announced the decision after reviewing the case record, evidence, and arguments from both sides.

Durinmg the proceedings, Additional Prosecutor General Abdul Samad submitted that police had recovered 31 kilograms of charas from the convict’s possession. The case was registered in 2021 at D-Type Colony Police Station, Faisalabad, he added.

Opposing the appeal, he further maintained that the witness statements and evidence conclusively established Siddiqui’s involvement in drug trafficking.

The defence, however, argued that contradictions existed between the police record and witness testimonies.

Rejecting this stance, the court observed that the prosecution had successfully proven the recovery of narcotics and the convict’s role in the offense, and therefore, the appeal was dismissed.