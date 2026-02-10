LHC upholds double death sentence for convict

LAHORE, Feb 10 (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday dismissed the appeal of a death-row convict and upheld his death sentence on two counts for murdering his wife and mother-in-law.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the appeal filed by convict Qamar Abbas.

During the hearing, Deputy Prosecutor General Waqas Anwar strongly opposed the appeal for acquittal, stating that the trial court awarded sentence on merit. He submitted that the convict killed his wife Shabnam and mother-in-law Zubaida over a domestic dispute, while his sister-in-law Sehr sustained injuries in the incident. A case was registered at Renala Khurd police station in Kasur district, he added.

The prosecution informed the court that the presence of eyewitnesses at the crime scene was established, and medical evidence fully supported the prosecution’s case. The recovery of the blood-stained murder weapon and a positive forensic report further confirmed the convict’s involvement in the crime, he added.

The defense counsel argued that there were contradictions in the statements of prosecution witnesses and sought the acquittal of the convict.

However, the bench observed that the defense failed to create reasonable doubt.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the bench dismissed the appeal and upheld the death sentence awarded to Qamar Abbas, maintaining the earlier verdict of the trial court.