LHC upholds death sentence in murder case

LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed the appeal of Umar Ali, convicted in a murder case over an enmity, and upheld the death sentence awarded by the trial court.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Farooq Haider and Justice Ali Zia Bajwa heard the appeal.

Representing the complainant, Advocate Chaudhry Shahid Nazir Jarral argued that the accused had murdered Syed Imran due to an old rivalry.

He maintained that the police registered the case promptly and arrested the accused from the crime scene. Statements of eyewitnesses present at the time of the incident were recorded during the investigation, he added.

He stated that there were no material contradictions in the statements of the prosecution witnesses, while the police investigation and medical evidence fully corroborated the prosecution’s case. The sessions court had earlier awarded the death penalty to Umar Ali after evaluating the evidence on merit, he added.

Counsel for the defence pleaded for the acquittal of the convict; however, the court found the arguments unconvincing and dismissed the appeal.