LHC, subordinate courts to remain closed from March 19 to 21

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) and all subordinate courts across Punjab will remain closed from March 19 to 21 in connection with Eid ul Fitr holidays.

According to a notification issued by the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum approved the holidays for the principal seat in Lahore as well as regional benches in Bahawalpur, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Civil and sessions courts throughout Punjab will also remain closed during the three-day holiday period.