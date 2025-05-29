LHC seeks response on petition for implementation of Juvenile Justice System Act

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 29 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Federal Secretary for Law and the Prosecutor General Punjab, seeking their responses on a petition demanding enforcement of the Juvenile Justice System Act.

Justice Shahid Karim presided over the hearing on a petition filed by Advocate Moazzam Ali Shah.

The petitioner-counsel argued before the court that the authorities had failed to implement the Juvenile Justice System Act, highlighting the plight of underage and juvenile detainees in prisons across the country, particularly in Punjab.

He submitted that a significant number of minors are currently incarcerated or under trial in various jails, yet they are not being prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Juvenile Justice System Act. He argued that although the Act has been introduced, its practical implementation remains absent. He urged the court to direct relevant authorities to ensure full enforcement of the Juvenile Justice System Act, ensuring legal protections and fair trial procedures for juvenile offenders.

After hearing initial arguments, the court issued notices to federal and provincial authorities and sought their replies besides adjourning further hearing.