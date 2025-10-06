LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea seeking appointment of minority judges in superior courts

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 06 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its decision on the maintainability of a petition challenging the non-appointment of judges from minority communities in superior judiciary.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum heard the petition filed by Advocate Naseeb Masih, who argued that despite a 5% quota reserved for minorities in 2009, no judges from minority groups have been appointed to the higher courts.

He submitted that the inaction violates Articles 27 and 36 of the Constitution, which ensure the protection and representation of minorities. He further stated that there should be a separate merit criterion for minority candidates to guarantee their inclusion in the judiciary.

Naseeb Masih argued that the current system is discriminatory, as minority candidates who fail to make it on general merit are completely excluded from consideration.

The petitioner urged the court to direct the government to implement measures ensuring the appointment of minority judges in superior courts, in line with constitutional provisions and human rights principles.