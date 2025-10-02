LHC rejects bail plea of accused in child harassment case

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed the interim bail petition of an accused in a case involving inappropriate conduct with a six-year-old girl, leading to his immediate arrest.

Justice Chaudhry Sultan Mahmood heard the bail plea filed by Shahroz Ali. The accused appeared in court with his counsel, while Deputy District Public Prosecutor Hammad Iftikhar Syed represented the prosecution.

The prosecutor informed the court that the accused had been nominated in a case registered at Sanda Police Station for indecent acts with a minor girl. The victim, in her statement recorded under Section 164, explicitly identified the accused and testified that he had committed the offence. He further submitted that two separate investigations had been carried out, both finding the accused guilty. The minimum punishment for the crime is 14 years’ imprisonment, while the maximum extends to 25 years.

In his defence, the counsel argued that the complainant and the accused are relatives engaged in a property dispute, alleging that the case had been filed falsely to settle personal scores.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected the bail plea. Following the verdict, Sanda police arrested the accused from the court premises.