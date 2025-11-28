LHC raises alarm over tree cutting in Nasir Bagh

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday expressed serious concerns over the ongoing tree cutting in Nasir Bagh and issued strict directives to relevant authorities.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others against ineffective measures to control smog.

During the proceedings, a member of the Judicial Water and Environmental Commission stated that it was incomprehensible how trees continued to be cut despite repeated instructions.

The court summoned the government and concerned officials for clarification.

The LDA’s lawyer assured the court that no trees were being felled, while the PHA representative confirmed that strict orders were in place to prevent any tree cutting. However, when asked why trees were being removed in Nasir Bagh, the LDA lawyer explained that an underground parking facility, including a designated area for lawyers, was under construction.

The court instructed the Judicial Commission member to visit Nasir Bagh, assess the situation on the ground, and submit a detailed report.

In a separate directive, the court ordered an inspection of Punjab University buses after noticing several emitting smoke on the road. Authorities were directed to take strict action against polluting vehicles.

The court also expressed satisfaction with the government’s compliance with its orders over the past seven years, noting that it was encouraging to see the authorities recognizing and implementing the court’s directives.