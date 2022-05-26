LHC orders to release PTI workers

RAWALPINDI, May 26 (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to release the workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were arrested before the start of the long march.

The LHC bench comprising Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafique and Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, while hearing the petitions filed by Member of Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi and Shaukat Ali Jauyea, ordered to free the PTI workers arrested from Rawalpindi, Attock, Jehlum and Attock districts.

Petitioners’ counsel Dr Babar Awan and Sardar Abdul Razzak pleaded before the court that around 100 workers of the PTI were arrested from across the Rawalpindi Division to prevent them from participating in the long march.

After hearing the arguments from the prosecutor and defence counsel, the LHC bench ordered the release of PTI workers.