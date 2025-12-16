LHC issues notices on JI’s plea for party-based local govt elections in Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 16 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents on a petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) seeking directions for holding local government elections in Punjab on a party basis.

The court also directed that other petitions of a similar nature be clubbed together for joint hearing.

Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed heard the petition filed by Ziauddin Ansari.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that amendments made to the Punjab Local Government Act 2017 have resulted in local government elections being conducted on a non-party basis, which, according to the plea, would undermine democratic norms. The court was requested to issue directions for conducting party-based local government elections in Punjab.

After issuing notices to the parties, the court adjourned further hearing until December 19.