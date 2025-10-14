LHC disposes of Jamaat-e-Islami plea against delay in local govt polls

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday disposed of Jamaat-e-Islami’s petition challenging the delay in holding local government elections in Punjab, in light of the Election Commission’s assurance that polls would be held by the end of December.

Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition filed by Jamaat-e-Islami leader Ziauddin Ansari, who had contended that the delay in local elections was unconstitutional and against democratic principles.

During the hearing, Advocate General Punjab Amjad Pervez informed the court that the Punjab Assembly had recently passed a bill to conduct local government elections, while new rules were being framed.

Election Commission of Pakistan’s counsel Imran Ranjha stated that the delimitation process would be completed within two months and that local government elections were scheduled for the last week of December.

Following this assurance, the petitioner’s counsel, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali, chose not to press the petition further. Consequently, the court disposed of the petition as having become infructuous.