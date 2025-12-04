LHC dismisses petition against Motor Vehicle Ordinance amendments

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 04 (APP): The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday dismissed a petition challenging the recent amendments to the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, ruling that strict legislation is essential for public safety and traffic discipline.

LHC Chief Justice Aalia Neelum declared the petition filed by Advocate Asif Shakir inadmissible.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that police were registering FIRs against underage children and that citizens were already facing severe financial hardship. He alleged that despite frequent VIP movement blocking roads, ordinary citizens were bearing the brunt of strict laws. He further contended that instead of public awareness, the government was relying on heavy fines and criminal cases to instill fear.

However, the chief justice remarked that the government had enacted the law and it must be implemented, noting that heavy fines for traffic violations are standard practice in developed countries.

She pointed out that in several Arab states, penalties for hitting another vehicle can reach up to 100,000 dirhams. “Here, instead of following the law, people come to court asking for the law to be abolished,” she observed. She added that higher fines were necessary to discourage violations.

Citing police data, Chief Justice Aalia Neelum highlighted that 5,000 underage drivers had been injured or killed in accidents caused by wrong-way driving, describing it as an alarming situation. She stressed that strong legislation is needed to make citizens responsible and improve society, adding that parents also fail to exercise responsibility in preventing underage driving.

Referring to the recent tragic accident in Rawalpindi, she expressed sorrow over the deaths of two women on the same day.

Chief Justice Aalia Neelum noted that the police were now issuing warnings and conducting awareness efforts, reiterating that the objective of the law was to promote discipline.

After hearing all arguments, the court dismissed the petition seeking to strike down the amendments.