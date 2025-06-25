LHC adjourns PIA privatization case till June 27

RAWALPINDI, Jun 25 (APP):The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) privatization case to June 27, following arguments over alleged violations and transparency issues.

According to the details, petitioner’s counsel Nazakat Hussain Abbasi and AR Kattak opposed the privatization process in the court of Justice Jawad Hassan, here on Wednesday. They asserted that PIA was being sold for mere Rs.36.0 million. The petitioners lawyers argued that the privatization process of the national airline violated Sections 23 and 24 of the regulation. They further argued the sale PIA was not transparent and, pleaded to prevent the illegal sale of PIA.

The court questioned the privatization commission’s counsel, Barrister Manahal Tariq, who maintained that the petition was inadmissible as the relevant process was completed.

A representative from the PIA confirmed during the hearing that the Rs.36.0 million bid has been received by the PIA, but the sale has not yet occurred.

The government’s counsel, advocate Zain also appeared in court.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 27.