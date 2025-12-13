LGH launches probe into irregular employee upgradations

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 13 (APP): The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has taken notice of past employee upgradations made in violation of rules and regulations and has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

According to an LGH spokesperson on Saturday, a three-member committee has been constituted to monitor the process. The committee comprises Dr Syed Jafar Hussain, AMS Admin, Dr Salman Shakeel, and Akbar Elahi.

At the initial stage, upgradation orders of more than a dozen employees have been immediately withdrawn, while all additional salaries paid to them have been recovered and deposited into the government treasury.

Medical Superintendent General Hospital Prof Dr Faryad Hussain, while briefing Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College, Prof Dr Farooq Afzal, stated that legal requirements were ignored during the upgradation of allied health professionals. He said the committee is thoroughly examining the service records of all hospital employees, adding that any upgradation found to be against government policy will be cancelled and all additional financial benefits withdrawn.

Principal Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Prof Dr Farooq Afzal directed the investigation committee to conduct a detailed scrutiny of all records and ensure that decisions are taken strictly on merit. He warned that any violation of transparency, rule of law, or government policy would not be tolerated.