LGH helpline for conjunctivitis

LAHORE, Sep 30 (APP):The Lahore General Hospital has set up a helpline to combat the rising cases of conjunctivitis (Pink Eye), which will be operational on Sunday as well.

Professor Dr. Al-fareed Zafar, Principal of the Post Graduate Medical Institute, announced this initiative on Saturday. Citizens can now access medical advice and guidance from ophthalmologists from 8am to 2p.m. from the comforts of their homes.

To avail this service, individuals can contact 042-99268877 or 042-99268816 to receive comprehensive information about conjunctivitis.

Professor Al-Fareed Zafar emphasized that conjunctivitis patients should avoid crowded places to contain the epidemic.

The helpline’s primary purpose is to offer citizens the convenience of obtaining medical guidance from the comforts of their home, reducing unnecessary travel and the risk of spreading the rapidly increasing eye infection among others.

Dr. Arooj Amjad, an ophthalmologist, emphasized preventive measures. She advised frequent hand washing and cautioned against touching the eyes.

She also urged people to keep personal items such as towels, handkerchiefs, and pillows separate from others to prevent transmission. Additionally, she stressed the importance of refraining from handshakes, as this could also contribute to the spread of the infection.

Furthermore, she cautioned against self-medication and encouraged rinsing the eyes with clean water to eliminate germs effectively.